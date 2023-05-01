Observed on 25 April each year, Anzac Day was originally devised to honour the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who served in the Gallipoli campaign, their first engagement in the First World War (1914–1918).

Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that now broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders "who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations".

David John Thomas, his brother James Lewis Thomas, and John Morgan Morris emigrated to Australia from St Dogmaels in 1912 and were killed in action fighting for the Australian Imperial Forces.

The Rev. Liz Rowe took the service at the War Memorial, a wreath was laid by Mick Kendall, Chairman of St Dogmaels Community Council, and readings were by Mike James, County Councillor, and Jo Hutchings, Vice Chairman, St Dogmaels Community Council.

Also in attendance, were the Standard Bearers, members of St Dogmaels Community Council and members of the public.