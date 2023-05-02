The warm rooms project in Letterston, hosted by the Friday Venue, served up 650 meals, over 1000 drinks and endless cakes and biscuits during the three months that it ran.

The warm and cosy space and the homely and relaxed atmosphere was much appreciated by customers and its popularity kept the volunteers involved very busy.

Warm room visitors also raised £500 for Children in Need, £100 for the Syrian Turkish Disaster, £250 for Comic Relief and are well on the way to raising £1000 for Withybush Cancer Unit.

While the warm rooms project has now ended, Letterston’s Friday Venue is open every Friday from 8.30am to 12.30pm at St Giles Church Hall, Letterston.

The Friday venue runs from March to November each year.

The venue is well-known for its warm welcome and reasonably priced food, with a large full English breakfast costing just £4.60 and a mini breakfast a bargain £1.90.

Tea and coffee are just £1 each while cakes are priced between £1 and £1.50.

The café has been open since 2015, except for a Covid-enforced break during the lockdowns.

It’s aims are to support friendships and make a difference to village life. It also raises money for various local and national charities.

For more information see the Friday Venue’s Facebook page.

The Friday Venue Community Café menu pricing remains the same so you can look forward to good quality home cooked affordable meals. All welcome.