Road closure and diversion signs were put at the top of Summerhill Road, which leads to the seaside village of Amroth, this morning.

However, local businesses have said that the road through Summerhill and across the seafront in Amroth is actually open, with roadworks taking place in the Telpyn / Marros are, not in the village.

It is understood that the signage, put up by Pembrokeshire County Council early this morning has caused widespread disruption, with people not coming into work and confusion with bin collections.

Local business owner, Jack Parsells, said that the breakfast trade this morning had been quieter than expected and believed that the signage was a factor in this.

“It’s been quieter than usual for a Tuesday morning,” he said.

“It’s a nice day, you’ve got people who didn’t venture out on the bank holiday yesterday or people who worked the bank holiday and have today off.

“It’s quieter than we would expect. I can’t prove that that is because of the sign but it is one of the factors.”

Jack, along with other business owners in the village want to make it clear that the beach, the road along the sea front and the businesses are open as usual despite what the sign says.

“The whole hospitality sector is really under pressure just to stay afloat,” he said. “Even if they could have put a ‘businesses open as usual’ sign up, that would have helped.”

Local residents have said that there is the same problem with signage at the Pendine end of the village.

Amroth community council said that it has contacted the county council to ask for the signs and bollard to be removed.

The Western Telegraph has contacted Pembrokeshire County Council for comment.