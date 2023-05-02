Officers were called to Meyler Crescent, Milford Haven, yesterday lunchtime and it is understood the road was closed thereafter.

Police have confirmed that they were called following the sudden death of a woman, but that there were no suspicious circumstances.

“Dyfed Powys Police attended a property in Meyler Crescent Milford Haven on the May 1 following a report of the sudden death of a woman,” said a spokesperson for the force.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”