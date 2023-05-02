The group of six young volunteers and staff from Young Wales helped to co-produce The Young Wales Report to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child which focuses on the experiences of young people and their human rights in Wales.

The group submitted their report at a United Nations Committee meeting in February in Geneva and were praised at the Senedd for their work when the report was formally launched at the end of April.

Arthur, one of the Young Wales volunteer researchers, said: “Child’s rights provide a solid framework, leading young people into the best possible future.

"The periodic review process has been an opportunity for us as Young Wales volunteers to scrutinise the state of children’s rights in Wales, using the voices of variety of our peers, and forming recommendations.

“Taking part in this process and representing the young people of Wales is certainly a once in a lifetime experience, taking a step back and appreciating how far we have come and where we can go from here.”

Ayse, who also took part, said: “I had a really great experience on this piece of work, and I hope that our work as a positive impact on young people’s lives in Wales.

“It’s really important to me that young people’s voices are enabled and heard.”

Young Wales is a Welsh Government funded Children in Wales initiative.

Those involved met with Julie Morgan, deputy minister for social services at the Senedd where she praised the group’s work.

She said: “I would like to thank these young people and the staff from Children in Wales for the hard work they have put into this comprehensive report.

“Extensive engagement with children and young people has taken place across Wales to present their views on the issues that matter to them.

“It is fantastic that the delegation to Geneva was able to address the UN Committee members regarding children’s rights in Wales.

“I again thank this impressive group for the way they represented their peers and their valuable contribution to helping us make Wales a wonderful place to grow up.”

The report was collated from 41 consultations between 2020 and 2022 with more than 1,000 young people.