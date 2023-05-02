Senedd Member Eluned Morgan was joined by Pembrokeshire County Council’s Deputy Leader, Cllr Paul Miller and Narberth Urban representative, Cllr Marc Tierney to hear more about the multi-million, European Union supported project which is on course for completion in 2024.

Griffiths, who are the Principal Contractor for the construction project, currently employ 100 local people on site, with a wider workforce of 200 anticipated at the peak on construction.

Major works continue along a 6km stretch from Redstone Cross in the west to Llanddewi Velfrey in the east.

The project is supporting those who are starting out in the construction sector and working with pupils from local schools to develop a range of transferrable skills to ready them for the jobs market of the future and the opportunities planned for Pembrokeshire.

During her visit, Eluned Morgan MS said: “On completion, the new A40 route aims to improve journey times, road safety and the quality of life for the residents in Llanddewi Velfrey as well as provide excellent active travel provisions. 7

"Given the current cuts to capital funding for new projects by the Westminster government, this project would not be possible without using the £36.683 million secured through the EU’s European Regional Development Fund and it is good to see we are using it to our best advantage.”

Cllr Paul Miller said: “Improving connectivity between Pembrokeshire and the rest of Wales is an area I am interested in.

"As a council we are already doing that with our broadband scheme, but ensuring we invest in physical connectivity remains hugely important.

"We have already seen how Welsh Labour Government with EU support has reduced journey times and improved the A477 for the better.

"This new section of the A40 will also improve safety and bring the road up to modern standards – a strategically important investment for our county.”

Managing Director of Griffiths, David Parr said: “We are proud to be part of such a significant project in Pembrokeshire and will continue to support local communities where we work.

"Griffith’s priority is to ensure that we are a sustainable business for future generations by building better infrastructure for our communities.

"I am pleased to be using the latest technology on the A40 to ensure we can be the most effective we can be, and we are passionate about employing those local to the area whilst also inspiring the future generations to be part of civil engineering.”