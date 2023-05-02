National Savings and Investment (NS&I) have announced the May 2023 Premium Bonds winners.

More than 50 people across Wales won a share of £710,000 with prizes ranging between £100,000 and £5,000.

One lucky winner in South West Wales took home the top prize of £100,000 - bond number 221AP025406.

Bond 221AP025406 was valued at £250 and was bought in May 2014 with an overall holding of £36,450.

Premium Bond prizes won in Wales in April

Every month two winners take home £1 million.

There are also prize values of £100,000, £50,000, £25,000, £10,000 and £5000.

Welsh Bond holders shared a total of £710,000 in the May draw.

One bond number in Wales won £100,000, while two won £50,000 prizes.

Here is a full rundown of the winners and what prizes they were awarded:

£100,000 - 1 Welsh winner

£50,000 - 2

£25,000 - 6

£10,000 - 21

£5000 - 30

How to find out if you've won on your Premium Bonds?





To find out if you have won a prize in April on your Premium Bonds simply visit the NS&I website.

Use the NS&I prize checker, but make sure you have your holder’s number handy as you will need that to claim your winnings.

Your holder number is either a nine or 10-digit number, or 8 digits followed by a letter.

Prize draws are conducted every month.