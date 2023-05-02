Carreg Construction, based in Haverfordwest, has transitioned to be employee owned through an Employee Ownership Trust.

The company has 21 employees and has spent 20 years specialising in heritage and high-end, bespoke homes.

It was founded by Andrew and Sue Phillips in 2003 who are passionate to ensure the skills, know-how and experience held in the business remains, to allow Carreg to continue its award-winning property creation.

The firm has worked on projects such as the cloisters in St David’s Cathedral, Oriel Y Parc Gallery and Lexden House in Tenby.

Andrew will stay on as company director, utilising his 40+ years of expertise in the building trade to continue to help grow and steer the business with the help of his fellow directors.

He had previously looked at an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) prior to the pandemic but thought it wouldn’t suit the business, but after talking to other businesses who had already moved their business to an EOT, he decided to look at it again with support from Cwmpas.

“We looked to put the business on the open market for sale, but it just didn’t feel right,” said Andrew. “So after discussing our plans further with colleagues in the industry – who explained that EOT wasn’t an overnight sale and that it could be done gradually – it became the perfect progression for us.

“We can keep the continuity and skills in the business, and I can eventually pass the business over fully to the EOT directors, once they have settled in. It really is the perfect solution for us.”

Also named as directors are Amy Morgan and Richard Leyshon, who is also the newly appointed head of construction.

Sion Morgan will remain in his non-executive director role and he will be joined by former CEO of Sainsbury’s Banking Group and Principality Building Society, Peter Griffiths OBE.

Amy Morgan said: “We are really excited about becoming an EOT. The future is bright for Carreg. Having worked closely over the years with local company Melin Tregwynt who transitioned to an EOT 12 months ago, it gave us huge confidence that we could also make this significant change to our family business.

“Having worked for Carreg for ten years, I am really pleased that my parents can now start reducing their time in the business, but also I am delighted that we can continue the company with the same ethos.”

The new EOT board will be made up of Amy Morgan, site supervisor and carpenter Luke Roberts, and Andy Jones, an independent trustee and former CEO of the Port of Milford Haven Port.

During the discussions on an EOT, Carreg Construction was advised by Social Business Wales, delivered by Cwmpas, and independent EOT specialist Alun Thomas. Geldards was also involved in advising on the situation, as were Azets Finance.