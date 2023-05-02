Ysgol Bro Preseli pupils Hari Thomas, 14, and Dylan Pritchard-Evans, 13, were recently presented with the St David Award for Bravery.

The friends – from Ferwig and Aberporth respectively – were being driven back from a training session with Swansea City Football Academy by Hari’s mum Catrin, when she became unconscious at the wheel of the car on the M4 motorway.

They were travelling near junction 45 last January.

Hari was able to grab the steering wheel and steer the car for more than a mile on the hard shoulder as Dylan helped, telling him to put the hazard lights on and alert other drivers that there was a problem.

The pair were able to leave the motorway at the Swansea West Services junction using the handbrake to bring the car to a slow stop.

Once safely stopped, they flagged down a passing motorist who contacted the emergency services.

At the May 2 meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet, Aberporth and Y Ferwig county councillor Clive Davies praised the two.

“The bravery of the two boys saved many lives on the night; both of them have been recognised by the police [gaining a Police Commendation] and we wish them well.”

Council Leader Bryan Davies added: “It’s a positive that came out of something that could’ve been a negative.”

First Minister Mark Drakeford recently awarded the duo the St David Award for Bravery for their calm and responsible actions, which saved not only theirs and Catrin’s lives but also potentially many more.

“What those boys was absolutely brilliant,” said Catrin said the incident. “If Hari hadn’t managed to get control of the car there could have been carnage.”

Hari’s dad proud Martyn added: “He didn’t freeze when many people would have.”

The St David Awards are Wales’ national awards which recognise people who have done extraordinary things.

The winners were announced at a ceremony at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff late last month.