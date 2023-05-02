This is phase two of the Welsh Government’s Flying Start Programme in Pembrokeshire, which will provide childcare for a further 168 children aged between two to three years.

The Flying Start Programme has already supported 36,000 children aged 0-4 years and their families living in some of the most deprived communities across Wales.

The Welsh Government has committed to ensuring that every child in Wales has the best start in life.

The early years are vitally important in a child's life, providing formative opportunities and setting the course for longer-term learning and development.

Investment in early years care and education, as set out in the Welsh Government's vision for an integrated Early Childhood Education and Care system, is key to children's happiness and well-being and sets children on the path to achieve their full potential.

Councillor Guy Woodham, Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education and Welsh Language, said: "Flying Start has been a fundamental lifeline to some families and their children.

“It has allowed every child to have the best start possible, and this expansion to a further 168 children is definitely the right move to support our youngsters."

The expansion of early years provision will be delivered across Pembrokeshire through the Flying Start Programme, using a geographical approach highlighting those communities most in need.

The childcare provision will be available in 17 established childcare settings in various areas of the County, offering the funded childcare.

Children living in communities identified by the Local Authority in guidance from Welsh Government will be eligible for 12.5 hours of childcare per week for 39 weeks of the year.

Eligibility for the scheme can be established online.

Families who want further advice on eligibility or who want support with identifying other suitable childcare provision can check out the Family Information Service (FIS) online, by emailing fis@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or Flying Start flyingstart@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

Alternatively call 01437 770004.