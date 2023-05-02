Jakub Ptacek, 37, of Croesgoch, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, relating to an incident in Croesgoch on March 31

Ptacek, appearing at Swansea Crown Court, denied the offence.

His counsel, Stuart John, told the court that Ptacek was “restraining” the woman after she had attacked him.

“He does not accept he assaulted her in any way,” Mr John said, adding that the woman did not support the prosecution’s case.

When asked about the witnesses to the incident, Mr John said they only “saw the aftermath” of it.

Judge Paul Thomas ordered that Ptacek, who is currently in custody, stands trial on September 6.