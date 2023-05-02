The Fund, which is available to not-for-profit groups, will be open three times a year, and give organisations the opportunity to apply for funding up to £5,000.

Lower Treginnis - Farms for City Children - just outside Saint Davids was successful in getting £500 through the community fund.

"With thanks to Welsh Waters support, and other donations, we have replaced our chicken housing, which was destroyed during Storm Eunice in February 2022," said a spokesperson for the farm.

"Children who visit have an opportunity to enhance their wellbeing, mental health, and confidence during their stay, and they head home with greater self-esteem and the tools to cope with the difficulties they face."

This new fund is part of a wider £100,000 social purpose initiative that Welsh Water are continuing to implement throughout 2023.

This includes matching colleagues fundraising efforts, working closely with larger chosen charities such as WaterAId, and supporting the communities most effected by their investment work.

Applicants for the community fund grants will need to demonstrate how their projects benefit their community and how it aligns with Welsh Waters values.

The fund will give groups the chance to enhance the area they live in, to improve the environment or to support education.

Welsh Water says it has already made a significant impact through its Community Fund which launched in 2017.

In 2022 alone, over 252 charities and organisations from all around Wales and Herefordshire have secured funding from the not-for-profit company’s Community Fund.

Claire Roberts, Head of Community Engagement said: “We launched our community fund in 2017 and to date have donated hundreds of thousands of pounds to local projects.

"We are pleased to continue supporting our customers and communities by helping the groups who work tirelessly to improve their communities.

"The heart of our mission is a commitment to support the communities we serve, by funding projects that are doing important work, to make a real difference in their local area”.

To find out more, visit www.dwrcymru.com/communityfund