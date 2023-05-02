Reece Cookson, 31, of Colley Court in Monkton, appeared at Swansea Crown Court facing several charges against the same complainant.

Cookson had previously admitted assaulting a woman, occasioning actual bodily harm, relating to an incident in Neyland on March 21.

He had denied further charges of theft, fraud, intentional suffocation, and threatening a person with an offensive weapon/bladed article - two knives - in a private place.

Appearing before Judge Paul Thomas in Swansea, Cookson switched his plea and admitted the theft.

The charge related to the same date and complainant as the assault charge, and Cookson admitted taking her bank card.

Judge Thomas ordered the completion of a pre-sentence report.

Cookson will now be sentenced for assault occasioning ABH and theft on May 23.

“It will be a prison sentence but I want a report on you to see how long the sentence will be,” Judge Thomas told the defendant.