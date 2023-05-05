The Met Office is predicting rain across Wales on Saturday and Monday with heavy, thundery downpours predicted on Sunday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster, Steven Keates, said: “On Saturday we will see showers developing from late morning in some central, eastern and northern areas, but also with some sunny spells through the day.

🌧️ Showers, thunderstorms and longer spells of rain may affect many areas of the country at times, so keep checking back for updates to the forecast as we move through this week.

"At this stage, it looks like London could avoid the showers in the morning before some develop through the afternoon.

"Heavier rain is expected to move into the southwest of the UK and heavy showers are likely for parts of Northern Ireland.

"Winds will remain light away from the far north where gusty winds will begin to ease.

"Highs of 20°C are possible in London in any sunshine, with mid to high teens possible elsewhere.”

As celebrations continue through the Bank Holiday weekend, the Met Office said Sunday could see heavy, possibly thundery downpours across Wales.

The Met Office added that Monday was more uncertain but the weather looked to remain "unsettled".

The BBC Weather predicted forecast for the King's Coronation weekend shows a slightly calmer outlook, but still with plenty of rain.

As we get closer to the date of the Coronation on Saturday 6 May, the forecast detail is becoming clearer.

Here is an hour-by-hour breakdown of the weather for this weekend in Pembrokeshire:

Haverfordwest

Saturday (May 6)

1am - 11 - drizzle

7am - 11 - thick cloud

10am - 13 - light rain

1pm - 14 - light rain

7pm - 13 - light rain

10pm - 12 - light rain

Sunday (May 7)

1am - 11 - light rain

7am - 10 - sunny intervals

10am - 13 - thick cloud

1pm - 15 - light rain showers

7pm - 13 - light rain showers

10pm - 11 - light rain

Monday (May 8)

1am - 11 - light rain

7am - 11 - light rain

10am - 13 - light rain

1pm - 15 - light rain

7pm - 14 - light cloud

10pm - 12 - light rain showers

Weather over past Coronations

Data from the Met Office archive shows that past coronations back to Edward VII have been mixed when it comes to the weather.

The Coronation of HM Queen Elizabeth II saw temperature highs of just 11.8°C on June 2, 1953, with some light rain through the day.

The Coronation of HM King George V was the warmest of the last four Monarch’s Coronations, with daytime highs of 17°C on June 22, 1911.