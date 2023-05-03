On Friday, May 5, Neyland Ladies Choir will present a grand celebration concert at St. Clement's Church, Neyland, at 7.30pm.

The event will mark 45 years since the late Ivor Thomas had a vision to resurrect choral singing in Neyland.

The plan for a mixed choir soon changed to just ladies after only one man, George Palmer, turned up to the inaugural meeting.

Brenda Starkey stepped into the role of accompanist, and Neyland Ladies Choir was formed.

Today, only one member of the choir, Joan Leckie, was at that first meeting, but many past members from 45 years ago continue to be loyal supporters.

Under the leadership of musical director, Lynne Kelleher, the choir has enjoyed the challenge of a varied range of music.

Lynne was also the inspiration to tour to Ireland to celebrate the 20 year anniversary.

Subsequent tours to France, Holland, Malta and Canada followed, not forgetting Margate and Bournemouth!

Accompanist, Miranda Davies, has brought her exceptional talent to the choir by moving to the piano from the alto section. This is the second time Miranda has been accompanist.

The solid partnership between the musical team is evident, and this encourages the ladies to try hard to meet the expectations.

The proceeds of the celebration concert, with tickets priced at £5, will go local charity, Get The Boys a Lift, and continue the vision that Ivor Thomas had 45 years ago - to support organisations and charities to help others.

Hopefully, the ladies will sing to a full house and start off Neyland's Coronation weekend in style, being as they were introduced to our King when he visited Neyland!