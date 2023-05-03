Megan Pratt, who was born and raised in neighbouring Carmarthenshire, had spent the last two summers working with the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority as a seasonal park ranger, making her a familiar face to those who regularly visit the park.

She will now be stepping into the role of North West Area Ranger, replacing stalwart Ian Meopham who recently retired from the role.

Megan spent much of her summer holidays on the St Davids peninsula and had dreamed of working and living in the area, making her new job a real dream come true.

She said: “Pembrokeshire is special to people in so many different ways and we each have our own places that embody that special quality. 7

"The wild, rugged, windswept coastline of the north west is what encapsulates the magic of the national park for me, but also the birds eye view that one gets out to sea and over the park when looking from the top of Carn Llidi or Garn Fawr.

“I’m particularly excited about the prospect of working with all the local communities in my area, especially the local schools.

"I’d like to focus on doing more for local communities so that those who live and work in Pembrokeshire can experience the wonder of it all year round.”

The north-west area of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park stretches from the headland north-west of Fishguard to Nolton Haven and incorporates Strumble Head, Porthgain, Abereiddi, the St Davids peninsula and Newgale Sands.