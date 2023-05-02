Police were called to the home address of Dylan Tayler, on Penbanc in Fishguard, at 7.25am on June 15 last year, prosecutor Harry Dickens told Swansea Crown Court.

Tayler, 19, was at the address, along with his parents and younger siblings.

Four of his devices were seized, and the officers found searches on Google and Twitter for “real CP” – referring to child porn, “incest”, “under-age”, “#childporn” and “#jailbait”.

Mr Dickens said Tayler asked to go to the bathroom while officers carried out the initial searches on his devices.

“He then climbed out the window and tried to escape,” he said.

Tayler was caught and arrested. At this point, he told officers ‘it will be on my computer in my room’ and, when asked why he ran, said ‘I didn’t want to be in my house when you find it’ and ‘I didn’t want to say anything in front of my family’.

Across his devices, 1,025 indecent images of children were found.

84 of these were Category A – the most serious – images and videos, 107 were Category B, and 832 were Category C, while two images were not included in the charges.

These included a video of a girl, aged six to eight, being raped by an adult man.

There was also extreme video footage involving girls aged three to five and six to eight.

He answered no comment in a police interview on the day of his arrest, but made “full and frank admissions” when interviewed again on January 18.

Mr Dickens said Tayler told police he was “disgusted with himself” and “thought himself a monster”.

Tayler has no previous convictions.

Hannah George, in mitigation, said Tayler had ran away “due to the shame of the offence”.

She said Tayler was remorseful, having made admissions to officers and providing his login details to his devices. She said he had since removed himself from social media.

“He acknowledges he does have a sexual interest in children,” she said.

Addressing Tayler, Judge Catherine Richards said: “You must realise that you have contributed to the harm caused to young children who are being abused and explicitly exploited.

“It is real children being hurt and damaged and the viewing of these images contributes to the trade and the harm those children suffer.”

Tayler was sentenced to 10 months in a young offenders’ institution, suspended for two years, for making indecent images of Category A.

For the Category B and C images, he was sentenced to four months and two months respectively, both running concurrently.

He must complete 100 hours of unpaid work, up to 40 days rehabilitation activity requirement days, and the Horizon and Maps for Change programmes.

Tayler must register as a sex offender for 10 years. He will return to court next week for the terms of a sexual harm prevention order to be formalised.