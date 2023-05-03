Alan Pearce, of Penllyne Court, Ffynongain Lane, Pwll Trap, St Clears (SA33 4AR) is applying for a goods vehicle operators licence.

The licence would allow the farmer to use his base at the above address as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and no trailers.

Veolia ES UK Ltd, of 8th Floor, 210 Pentonville Road, London, N1 9JY, is applying to change its existing licence. The company wants to add an operating centre for 15 goods vehicles and 10 trailers at Carew Airfield Business Park, Sageston, Tenby (SA70 8SX).

Robert Darren Evans, trading as R.D Evans, of Brynglas, Llysonnen Road, Meidrim (SA33 5EE), is applying to change an existing licence. Mr Evans wants to keep an extra six goods vehicles and four trailers at his base at the above address.

Any owners or occupiers of land including buildings near the operating centres who believe that their use or enjoyment of the land would be affected should make representations in writing by May 17 for the St Clears and Tenby applications and by May 24 for the Meidrim application.

Representations must be sent to Traffic Commissioner, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF with their reasons. A copy must also be sent to the applicant at the address listed earlier in the article.