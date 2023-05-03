Robert Rea has applied to Carmarthenshire County Council for a Premises Licence for Unit 4, Parry Thomas Centre, Pendine, SA33 4NY, which is currently the Tea by the Sea establishment.

The licence, if granted, will allow the supply of alcohol and live music from 11am to 11pm, Mondays to Saturdays, and 11am to 10.30pm on Sundays.

The full application can be viewed at Carmarthenshire County Council offices between 8.45am and 5pm Monday to Thursday and 8.45am to 4.30pm Friday.

Any representations relating to the application must be made in writing by May 12 to PublicProtection@carmarthenshire.gov.uk or by writing to Head of Homes & Safer Communities at Carmarthenshire County Council, 3 Spilman Street, Carmarthen, SA31 1LE.