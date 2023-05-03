Noods opened at the top of Haverfordwest’s Quay Street at the end of 2021.

The brainchild of London chef Shane Imbrey and businessman Adam Edgerley, the takeaway is known for its taste bud-tickling pan Asian food, which includes stir fries, bao buns, burgers and curries.

The popular restaurant is open from 5pm to 10pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday and will deliver Asian and world street food with a Pembrokeshire twist to your door.

Noods is the brainchild of London chef Shane Imbrey and businessman Adam Edgerley. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Customers can also pick up from the restaurant at 1 Quay Street.

Noods has developed a loyal following with satisfied customers leaving hundreds of five-star reviews on its website and achieving a solid four stars on Tripadvisor.

In March the restaurant was advertising for two chefs to join the team.

However, the team at Noods announced yesterday the sad news that it will close at the end of May.

“Our energy costs have skyrocketed, it's been tough finding awesome staff, and the cost of ingredients has gone up - making it hard to keep producing your noods,” said a statement.

Focussing on the positive the team said that they had had an ‘absolute blast’ serving up noods to all their customers, from the loyal regulars to those who had popped in as a one off.

The kitchen at Noods has served up some fab food and been given hundreds of five star reviews. (Image: Western Telegraph)

“We want to thank our amazing staff past and present for their hard work and dedication. You made Noods the special place it was, and we couldn't have done it without you,” said the statement.

“To our incredible community, we want to say thank you for your support and for making Noods a popular spot in town. We will miss serving you, but we hope you'll continue to support other local businesses, its a tough time out there for a lot of us and people out there producing great food are the ones to look after.”

Noods will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Sunday May 28.