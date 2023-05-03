Mark Drakeford visited the college to open the Welding and Fabrication Centre of Excellence.

He was greeted by Dr Barry Walters, principal of the college, along with assistant principal Jackie Mathias and chairman of the corporation board, Iwan Thomas.

They went on a tour through the college, reflecting on the achievements of the engineering students both within the college and outside at the WorldSkills UK competitions.

Local employers in the engineering industry were in attendance at the opening, with head of engineering Arwyn Williams providing a welcome speech and Rhiannon Clapham, a student on the Advanced Level 3 Mechanical Engineering course and Nick Revell, managing director of Ledwood Engineering.

Dr Walters said: “I am delighted and grateful to the First Minister for finding the time to attend and formally open the centre.

“As ever, the building of this facility would not have been possible without the support and input of so many and I want to publicly thank those who have had such an input. First of all, the Welsh Government for their sustainable communities for learning programme which has funded 65 per cent of the £3.4m cost of this new build and WB Griffiths for the building of this facility.

“I must also highlight the fantastic contributions made by Andrew Nixon (Powell Dobson Architects), Adam Penny (Quantum CLS), Dylan Gravell (CB3 Consult) and Electrical and Mechanical Consultants, Richard and Paul Bullock and Neal O’Leary and his team from Welsh Government for their guidance and funding support through the sustainable communities for learning programme.

“I also want to recognise the contribution provided by the college’s corporation board and the work done by Steve Jones and Alex Hesse from estates and the engineering faculty management team.”

Rhiannon said: “The new welding centre will help many students learn valuable skills that will be applied in the workplace. These skills include learning the different kinds of welds in MIG, TIG and MMA welding, as well as grinding and more.”

Following the opening, Mr Drakeford unveiled the plaque and joined guests to view the new centre to learn more about how it will help learners and the skills they will acquire and how they help the local economy.