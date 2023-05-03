Jack Furness and Mercedes Hogsevedt, both of Penrheidol in Penparcau, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday.

The pair face several charges, all from February 12 last year in Llanddewi Brefi.

Appearing previously in court, 38-year-old Furness admitted exposing his genitals, while Hogsevedt, 32, admitted burglary from a property on Penuwch Street and destroying a bay tree and a pot.

They both admitted a charge of destroying property – referring to a planter.

On their last appearance, Furnace had denied the offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, also on that same date.

Prosecutor Brian Simpson had been asked to consider whether an alternative plea would be acceptable, or if the Crown Prosecution Service wanted to take the matter to trial.

Appearing in court on Wednesday, May 3, Furness pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, instead admitting battery.

Ian Ibrahim, representing Furness, asked for a pre-sentence report to be compiled.

James Hartson, appearing for Hogsevedt, said the offences were “out of character” for his client, and also requested a report to be conducted.

Judge Huw Rees ordered the defendants return to court on June 15 for sentencing.