Darren Connolly appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, April 28.

Connolly faces a charge of wounding, which he denies.

It is alleged the defendant, 39, bit the man, who was in his seventies, in the face.

The court previously heard that Connolly was homeless at the time of the attack, and had befriended the “vulnerable” victim so he “could use his money and to gain accommodation”.

The defendant is residing in a pod for the homeless in Milford Haven.

Connolly’s defence said he was acting in self-defence.

Judge Geraint Walters set a trial date of July 10.