William Jones, 70, of Llawhaden, near Narberth, is charged with attempted murder following an incident at a property in the Llawhaden area on June 20 last year.

Jones appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, April 28, where the court heard that more time was needed for the completion of psychiatric reports.

Concerns had previously been raised over whether Jones would be fit to stand trial.

Judge Paul Thomas allowed a month for the reports to be completed, and Jones will return to court on May 25.

Jones was initially arrested by Dyfed-Powys Police officers on the morning of Monday, June 20.

At the time, a spokesperson from the force said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an incident which occurred at a property in the Llawhaden area of Narberth on the morning of Monday, June 20, 2022.

"Two people were taken to hospital following the incident. One of the people taken to hospital was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.”