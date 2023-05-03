Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust will be holding its first Business Breakfast Networking Event in June.

The event will be a unique opportunity for local business owners to network, learn about the work of the trust and listen to inspirational guest speakers.

The trust is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, being set up in 2018 with the aim of protecting the iconic Pembrokeshire Coast National Park landscape for future generations.

The trust has been working hard to improve access to the outdoors, boost biodiversity and conservation and promote outdoor learning and support skills and jobs in the area.

Katie Macro, director of Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust, said: “If you run a business in Pembrokeshire, the networking event offers the perfect chance to connect with other businesses across the county, find out more about the Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust and hear from our brilliant guest speakers – all while enjoying a delicious breakfast!

“We have achieved an enormous amount over the past five years, especially through partnership work, and are thrilled at being able to share this with the wider business community. Our thanks go to South Hook LNG, whose kind support has enabled us to offer this event for free.”

The free event will take place at Queen’s Hall, Narberth, at 8am on Wednesday, June 28. The event is sponsored by South Hook LNG and will feature local speakers. The speakers are Lucie Macleod, founder of the viral hair care brand Hair Syrup, Emma Thornton, chief executive of Visit Pembrokeshire, and Tom Bean, education ranger for the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

Spaces are limited and can be booked by emailing support@pembrokeshirecoasttrust.org.uk