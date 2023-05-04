In late March it was announced that Pembrokeshire had been chosen as part of the site for one of Wales’ first freeports, with hopes it will share in the creation of 16,000 new jobs.

The Celtic Freeport will be shared between Milford Haven and Port Talbot, with a second Welsh freeport on Anglesey.

The Celtic Freeport bid was lodged on behalf of a public-private consortium, whose partners include Associated British Ports (ABP), Neath Port Talbot Council, Pembrokeshire County Council and the Port of Milford Haven.

The freeport aims to attract significant investment, including £3.5bn in the hydrogen industry, as well as the creation of 16,000 jobs, generating £900m in Gross Value Added (GVA) by 2030, and £13bn by 2050.

The UK Government will provide up to £26m of starter funding for each of the freeports.

An extraordinary meeting of the council’s Cabinet, taking place on May 9, will hear an update on the decision by UK and Welsh Governments to approve the application for the Celtic Freeport, and a request for approval for the next stages to enable the development and submission of the Outline and Full Business Cases necessary to deliver the Celtic Freeport.

The establishment of the Freeport company will be subject to a satisfactory outline business case being approved by UK and Welsh Governments and a further report to Cabinet.

A report for members states: “Preliminary work undertaken as part of the Freeport submission identified a total of 264 ha of under-developed land on the north and south of the Haven estuary, and a further 335 ha of land at sites in Port Talbot.

“Subject to the development of a business case the Freeport will receive up to £26m of government funding; £25m of capital ‘seedcorn’ funding and £1m of support to develop the business cases. This is on top of a range of measures, including locally retained business rates to upgrade local infrastructure and stimulate regeneration.

“Businesses locating within a Freeport will be able to take advantage of generous tax reliefs and a simplified customs procedure, as well as a package of trade and innovation support.”

The report lists the following benefits, and their expected timelines

Land Transaction Tax relief (subject to WG legislation); Maximum 5 years anticipated

Enhanced Structures and Building allowance; 10 years

Enhanced capital allowances (qualifying plant/machinery); To February 2028

Employer NI contributions (0% up to 3 years per employee); To Feb 2028/possible 2031

Business rate (NNDR) relief (100%); Maximum 5 years

Members are asked to approve a string of recommendations, including entering into of the Memorandum of Understanding, allocating £200,000 from the Initiative Fund reserve to support the further development of the full business case and the establishment of the Celtic Freeport Company, and, subject to confirmation of the tax sites, approve an annual revenue contribution (for an initial five-year period) of some £50,000 a year.