The application was made by Howell Davies and Lia Dura to ‘abstract’ water from the springs at Herbrandston Hall, Herbrandston, Milford Haven (National Grid reference: SM 86627 07159).

If the licence – which comes under the Water Resources Act 1991 – is approved, it will allow the pair to abstract water to use for spray irrigation at a rate of 54 cubic metres an hour, 972 cubic metres a day, and 9,100 cubic metres a year. The licence will apply to the period between May 1 and September 30.

A second application references an unnamed stream at Big Neeston, Hubberston, Milford Haven (National Grid reference: SM 87776 07203) to abstract water for spray irrigation at a rate of 54 cubic metres an hour, 972 cubic metres a day and 2,500 cubic metres a year. The licence will apply to the period between May 1 and September 30.

The full application document can be seen at https://publicregister.naturalresources.wales and searching for the reference numbers PAN-020627 and PAN-020628.

Copies of the documents can also be requested by quoting the applicant’s name and the reference numbers to Natural Resources Wales, Permitting Service, Cambria House, 29 Newport Road, Cardiff, CF24 0TP or by emailing permitting consultations@naturalresourceswales.gov.uk

Anyone wishing to comment on the applications can do so by the above means, but comments must be made by June 2.