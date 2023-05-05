From Aldi and Asda to Tesco and Lidl, stores across Wales are set to be affected by the King's Coronation Bank Holiday this weekend.
To celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III a Bank Holiday has been put in place for Monday, May 8.
Bank Holidays, more often than not, have an impact on opening hours for stores across the UK.
To make sure you don’t get caught out this weekend, we’ve listed all the opening times for your major supermarkets below.
These are the opening times for stores across Haverfordwest this weekend.
UK Bank Holidays 2023
Supermarket opening times in Haverfordwest for the King's Coronation Bank Holiday weekend
Aldi
Salutation Square, Haverfordwest
- Saturday: 8am-10pm
- Sunday: 10am-4pm
- Monday: 8am-8pm
Back to back Bank Holidays are just around the corner! 🤩 Check out our opening and closing times below! 👑 ☀️ pic.twitter.com/76XjyU1KF7— Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 28, 2023
Tesco
Haverfordwest Extra - Fenton Trading Estate
- Saturday: 6am-midnight
- Sunday: 10am-4pm
- Monday: 8am-6pm
Lidl
Perrot's Road, Haverfordwest
- Saturday: 8am-10pm
- Sunday: 10am-4pm
- Monday: 8am-8pm
Morrison's
Bridge Meadow Lane, Haverfordwest
- Saturday: 6am-10pm
- Sunday: 10am-4pm
- Monday: 7am-10pm
Most store opening times will return to normal as of Tuesday, May 9.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article