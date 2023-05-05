From Aldi and Asda to Tesco and Lidl, stores across Wales are set to be affected by the King's Coronation Bank Holiday this weekend.

To celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III a Bank Holiday has been put in place for Monday, May 8. 

Bank Holidays, more often than not, have an impact on opening hours for stores across the UK.

To make sure you don’t get caught out this weekend, we’ve listed all the opening times for your major supermarkets below.

These are the opening times for stores across Haverfordwest this weekend.

Supermarket opening times in Haverfordwest for the King's Coronation Bank Holiday weekend

Aldi

Salutation Square, Haverfordwest

  • Saturday: 8am-10pm
  • Sunday: 10am-4pm
  • Monday: 8am-8pm

Tesco

Haverfordwest Extra - Fenton Trading Estate

  • Saturday: 6am-midnight
  • Sunday: 10am-4pm
  • Monday: 8am-6pm

Lidl

Perrot's Road, Haverfordwest

  • Saturday: 8am-10pm
  • Sunday: 10am-4pm
  • Monday: 8am-8pm

Western Telegraph: Find out the King's Coronation Bank Holiday opening times for stores near you.Find out the King's Coronation Bank Holiday opening times for stores near you. (Image: PA)

Morrison's

Bridge Meadow Lane, Haverfordwest

  • Saturday: 6am-10pm
  • Sunday: 10am-4pm
  • Monday: 7am-10pm

Most store opening times will return to normal as of Tuesday, May 9.