To celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III a Bank Holiday has been put in place for Monday, May 8.

Bank Holidays, more often than not, have an impact on opening hours for stores across the UK.

To make sure you don’t get caught out this weekend, we’ve listed all the opening times for your major supermarkets below.

These are the opening times for stores across Haverfordwest this weekend.

Supermarket opening times in Haverfordwest for the King's Coronation Bank Holiday weekend

Aldi

Salutation Square, Haverfordwest

Saturday: 8am-10pm

Sunday: 10am-4pm

Monday: 8am-8pm

Tesco

Haverfordwest Extra - Fenton Trading Estate

Saturday: 6am-midnight

Sunday: 10am-4pm

Monday: 8am-6pm

Lidl

Perrot's Road, Haverfordwest

Saturday: 8am-10pm

Sunday: 10am-4pm

Monday: 8am-8pm

Morrison's

Bridge Meadow Lane, Haverfordwest

Saturday: 6am-10pm

Sunday: 10am-4pm

Monday: 7am-10pm

Most store opening times will return to normal as of Tuesday, May 9.