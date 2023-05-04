THE beauty of Pembrokeshire continues to captivate both local residents and visitors alike.

The 2,600 members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club help with our love for the county by taking stunning photos of everything from the local landmarks and scenic views to the local flora and fauna.

Here are a few of our recent favourite pictures:

Western Telegraph: Fox cubs playing.Fox cubs playing. (Image: Alan Merrett (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Coronation yarnbomb in Milford Haven.Coronation yarnbomb in Milford Haven. (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Bluebells on Skomer Island. Bluebells on Skomer Island. (Image: Cath Edwards (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Freshwater East.Freshwater East. (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Strumble Head lighthouse.Strumble Head lighthouse. (Image: Roy Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: St Davids Lifeboat Station. St Davids Lifeboat Station. (Image: Neil Marsh (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Aerial photo of Milford Haven.Aerial photo of Milford Haven. (Image: Deiniol Pook (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.