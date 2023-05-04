Jack Morgan, 27, of no fixed abode, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 26 facing three charges of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

The offences took place on April 9.

The court heard that Morgan attacked the three emergency workers with a glass bottle and a lit cigarette.

He pleaded guilty to all charges on April 11.

Morgan was jailed for 12 weeks, running concurrently, for each offence. This sentence was uplifted by the Magistrate from nine weeks due to the assaults being against emergency workers.

He must pay £200 compensation to each victim, and was ordered to pay £85 in costs.