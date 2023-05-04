An inquest heard last week that Andrew Clark, known as Clarky, had a passion for bikes and cars.

He was a loving dad who spent a lot of time at sea working as a fisherman to provide for his family. Mr Clark, of Milford Haven, had two children with his partner who he first met at primary school.

At just after 5.30pm on August 26 last year he was travelling along Freemans Way, Haverfordwest in the direction of Salutation Square.

Coroner’s officer, PC James Lang, said that there was a long line of traffic queuing towards Merlins Bridge Roundabout.

Witnesses described the Yamaha travelling at speed in the middle of the two lane road.

The rider started to lose control and wobble before colliding with a Peugeot travelling in the opposite direction, coming to rest at the back of it.

Members of the public, including an off-duty paramedic, provided assistance until the emergency services arrived, but unfortunately Mr Clark did not survive his injuries.

Dyfed-Powys Police forensic collision investigator, PC Gary Rees, said that road surface marks at the scene of the collision showed that there had been emergency braking and the rear wheel of the motorbike had locked 17 metres before the collision.

The right hand side of the bike had fallen into the road, with the bike crossing the central line into the opposite carriageway.

PC Rees said that the evidence from the marks on the road was supported by witness statements taken at the scene.

He said it had not been possible to ascertain the speed, but that he was satisfied that it was not a low-speed impact.

He added that there were no defects to the Yamaha or Peugeot. The weather conditions were clear and dry, and the road was in a good state with no obvious defects.

A post-mortem gave the cause of death as multiple internal injuries caused by a road traffic collision. Toxicology reports showed that there was no alcohol or drugs in Mr Clark’s system.

Pembrokeshire coroner, Gareth Lewis, said: “I have considered the evidence. It appears to me that this tragic accident came about when Andrew Clark lost control of his motorbike as he travelled along Freemans Way, Haverfordwest.

“He died of injuries sustained in the crash.”

Mr Lewis extended his condolences to Mr Clark’s family and thanked them for attending the inquest.

Why do newspapers cover inquests and how do they work?