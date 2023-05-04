Philip Harris, of Gwbert in Cardigan, appeared at Swansea Crown Court after he launched a violent attack outside the Saddlers Arms on High Street at around 3.20pm on December 1.

As his victim was being driven past the pub, Harris, who was standing outside, spat on the windscreen, prosecutor Brian Simpson said.

The complainant got out the car to confront Harris. Harris took his jacket off and went inside the pub, and then came back out and pushed the complainant to the ground.

While he was on the ground, Harris kicked him multiple times to the head and torso.

A woman who had also been in the car got out and tried to intervene when the man was pushed to the floor.

She tried to push Harris away, and he pushed her to the ground. She got up and hit Harris, and the pair then grappled.

When the pair were separated, Harris went back inside the pub until the police arrived.

The attack took place on High Street in Cardigan, outside the Saddlers Arms. (Image: Google Street View)

As he was led away by officers, Harris saw the victim receiving treatment.

“He looked towards the complainant who was lying on the ground and said ‘F****** good’,” Mr Simpson said.

The man was taken to hospital and suffered a bleed on the brain, a fractured nasal bones, fractures to two teeth, and bruising.

The man, a self-employed handyman, said he was still suffering from blurred vision.

“It took me five weeks to go back to work,” he said. “I’m still not back in full-time work.”

The court heard that Harris had previously been in a relationship with the woman who intervened.

Stuart John, defending, said Harris had suspected that the woman had also been having a relationship with his male victim while they were together.

On March 16, she received a phone call from Harris who said he was coming to her house.

A man answered the door, and said he would ask for the woman. While he was doing this, Harris took the woman’s dog and started walking down the road, Mr Simpson said.

The woman called her dog back inside, and started walking upstairs.

“The defendant tried to grab her by the arm and said ‘You’re coming with me’,” Mr Simpson said.

She managed to break free, while her dog bit Harris on the leg.

He was arrested with the help of a police negotiator, after Harris was said to have held a meat cleaver to his throat when officers attended his caravan.

When he was interviewed by police, Harris said there was “a little bit of history” between him and the victims – saying he had reported being beaten up on two occasions.

He said the police had taken no action over these reports, and he had made a complaint about this. Mr Simpson said an investigation into the complaint is ongoing.

Harris, who has five previous convictions for 12 offences, pleaded guilty to all charges.

Mr John said Harris accepted that whatever was said between him and the man did not excuse the “truly horrific attack” he launched.

“He says he acknowledges that he does deserve [a prison sentence],” said Mr John. “He would like to express his extreme regret at what happened.”

Philip Harris has been jailed for attacking a man and a woman outside a Cardigan pub. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Sentencing Harris, Judge Huw Rees said: “You used repeated violence and did so in a cowardly way – kicking him in the face and body.

“There was an intensive level of violence. You could have caused even more serious injury to the victim, or even caused death.”

Harris was handed a three year and five month sentence for inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent. He also received three-month and two month sentences, both concurrent, for the two battery offences against the woman.

The male victim was awarded a seven-year restraining order against Harris.