St Davids Cathedral will play host to an evening of pomp and ceremony to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the eve of the big day.
A Coronation Prom! will see renowned conductor Ian McMillan-Davidson - a veteran of numerous West End productions and Royal Variety Shows - team up with the British Sinfonietta Orchestra.
They will be presenting evening of patriotic music and film, TV and radio themes known to be enjoyed by the Royal Family.
These will include Paddington 2, Desert Island Discs, The Archers, EastEnders, My Fair Lady, and The King and I.
Central to the music featured in the concert will be Coronation marches composed by William Walton, Edward Elgar and Hubert Parry, a composer of whom the King is particularly fond.
This concert offers a rare opportunity to hear some of the music to be played at the Coronation the following day, performed live by a professional orchestra in the 12th century nave in St Davids Cathedral, a spiritual place steeped in royal history.
St Davids Cathedral is the only place of worship in the country where the Monarch has their own stall in the quire, and Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, used the Royal stall on some of her numerous visits to Britain’s smallest city, which was granted city status by the Queen in a special service in 1995.
The concert takes place on Coronation Eve, Friday May 5 at 7.30pm.
Tickets are £28, £22 and £15, and can be purchased on the St Davids Cathedral website (look for ‘Events’ at www.stdavidscathedral.org.uk) or in person at the Cathedral Shops and at Cathedral House, Cross Square.
This special concert is hosted by the Friends of St Davids Cathedral, who directly support the Cathedral in maintaining the fabric of such an historic and beautiful building and whose support in these difficult financial times is greatly appreciated by the Cathedral.
Advance booking is strongly encouraged as tickets are selling fast for what promises to be a spectacular evening, and a perfect way to kick off the Coronation weekend.
