In Lower Town, Fishguard, the whole community was invited to Glyn-y-Mêl mansion.

At the mansion a huge sports event took place.

The owner of Glyn-y-Mêl mansion at the time was Mr Thomas and he and his wife and their three daughters had come to Lower Town from the Cilgerran area.

Mr Thomas and his daughters, Gwenyth, Bethan and Hedydd presented silver cups for winners of the sporting events.

Lower Town residents with Mr Thomas of Glyn-y-Mêl mansions who opened his gardens for a village sporting event to mark the coronation in 1953. (Image: Hedydd Hughes / Hanes Abergwaun)

In one of the photos, used with kind permission of Hanes Abergwaun, Hedydd Thomas presents a silver cup to Bil Thomas, week known as the local undertaker, and Bethan Thomas presents a cup to Miss Morgan of Newport Road. Mr Thomas, owner of Glyn-y-Mêl is in the centre of the shot.

Another picture, shows village residents with Mr Thomas of Glyn-y-Mêl. The shorter man in the centre of the group is Mr Butler, who was chauffer at The Gables.

The third picture shows a group of villagers spectating during the games.

A group of villagers spectating during the games at Glyn-y-Mel mansion in Lower Town. Held to mark the 1953 coronation. (Image: Hedydd Hughes/ Hanes Abergwaun)

Villagers from Lower Town also joined in the coronation carnival in Fishguard where they dressed up for a patriotic parade around the town.