As Pembrokeshire gears up for the coronation and a long weekend of street parties and community gatherings, we look back on how the county celebrated the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.
In Lower Town, Fishguard, the whole community was invited to Glyn-y-Mêl mansion.
At the mansion a huge sports event took place.
The owner of Glyn-y-Mêl mansion at the time was Mr Thomas and he and his wife and their three daughters had come to Lower Town from the Cilgerran area.
Mr Thomas and his daughters, Gwenyth, Bethan and Hedydd presented silver cups for winners of the sporting events.
In one of the photos, used with kind permission of Hanes Abergwaun, Hedydd Thomas presents a silver cup to Bil Thomas, week known as the local undertaker, and Bethan Thomas presents a cup to Miss Morgan of Newport Road. Mr Thomas, owner of Glyn-y-Mêl is in the centre of the shot.
Another picture, shows village residents with Mr Thomas of Glyn-y-Mêl. The shorter man in the centre of the group is Mr Butler, who was chauffer at The Gables.
The third picture shows a group of villagers spectating during the games.
Villagers from Lower Town also joined in the coronation carnival in Fishguard where they dressed up for a patriotic parade around the town.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here