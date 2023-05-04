New figures from the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) show local pubs and breweries expect to pour 62 million pints over the celebratory coronation bank holiday weekend.

It comes as pubs are set to benefit from extended opening hours for the occasion.

The Government announced in March that pubs will be allowed to stay open until 1am for the weekend, extending current normal hours by two hours between May 5 and May 7.

Pubs are celebrating the event with special events, such as tea parties, as well as one-off beers and menus.

Danny Morgan, who runs the Royal Oak in Fishguard said that he was hoping for a busy weekend.

“We are expecting a big one although it’s hard to tell as the last coronation was in the 50s,” he said.

“We are putting up Union Jack bunting and decorations. We have got live music with local singer/ songwriter Ross Gurney and his guitar on the Saturday night and London band South Coast Casino on Sunday.

The Royal Oak in Fishguard is hoping for a big one and the outside bar is ready to go in case of sunshine. (Image: Royal Oak/ Facebook)

“We will have deals in Pimms and be putting on coronation chicken, scones and will have coffee and cake deals.

“Our outside bar is prepped and ready if we get good weather.

“We are hoping for a big one and that it will be a busy one.”

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA, said: “Our brewers and pubs are looking forward to the King’s coronation being a time for communities across the country to join in celebration – and what better place to do that than at your local?

“There are few things about public life that stand the test of time from one generation to the next, and the welcoming of a new monarch is undoubtedly a time to reflect on this and note how our much-loved pubs remain at the heart of their communities, just as they have done for centuries.

“In a critically difficult time for our industry, we hope people will mark this historic national celebration by visiting their local, one iconic British institution supporting another.”