The prominent site is located on Warren Street in the seaside town’s centre.

Telereal Trillium, who own and manages a UK wide portfolio of more than 12,000 properties, valued in excess of £8bn will take on the project, which it says will give the building "renewed purpose".

The company has won awards for its innovation, service delivery, and sustainability. It is currently developing a number of large residential projects across the country.

Plans were developed in close consultation with the Pembrokeshire County Council Conservation team to ensure they are "reflective of the character" of the wider area.

Telereal Trillium say the plans are "appropriate in the context of nearby heritage assets, including the adjoining conservation area, two adjacent listed churches and a scheduled ancient monument."

The proposed development at Tenby’s former Royal Mail sorting office. (Image: Roberts Limbrick Architects.)

Annabelle Stannard, Development and Disposals Manager, Telereal Trillium, said: “We are pleased that the former Tenby Royal Mail depot site will have a renewed purpose in the local community.

"It will be a valuable addition to Tenby Town Centre, providing much-needed housing for Pembrokeshire alongside modern commercial space.”

Carney Sweeney acted as the planning consultants and Roberts Limbrick Architects acted as architects.

Plans to build a mixed housing and retail development at Tenby’s former Royal Mail sorting office were approved by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park planners last month "as long as only a quarter are second homes or holiday lets".