12-year-old Josie Hawkes won the Girls' Under-14s, Under-16s and Under-18s competitions as well as the Paul Ryder Cup for the best up-and-coming Pembrokeshire surfer.

Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi pupil Josie has been surfing since the age of three. It all started with messing around on a bodyboard with her parents in the shallows of Newgale.

From there Josie soon had her first soft board and, with help from dad Ade was quickly riding green waves, usually followed by making sandcastles and playing with friends on the beach.

At the age of nine Josie surfed her first winter, kitted out in wetsuit, hat, boots and gloves. A chilly time that helped her develop her talent and the love of the ocean.

She has been competing since the age of 10. In her first Welsh championships she won two junior girls titles. Last year, in difficult conditions she hung on to her Under 12 title.

In 2022 she won the Under-12s at the Rip Curl Grom Search competition, an international competition for young surfing talent.

In February this year she took part again in the Grom Search at finals in Taghazout, Morocco where she came equal 5th in the Under-14s.

Last weekend she swept the board in the Welsh National Surfing Championships at Llantwit Major, near Cardiff.

The three day event run by the Welsh surf federation showcases Welsh surfing with categories across the board.

“Josie is always keen to compete and gain as much experience as possible,” said Dad Ade.

“She was excited about the event and looking forward to surfing a different venue in what turned out to be challenging conditions.”

Josie won both her heats on day one despite the challenges of the small surf, impressing the judges and progressing to U18s final and U16s semi final.

Day two kicked off with an increase in swell and the promise of an exciting day’s competition.

In the girls U18s final Josie competed against three other surfers in a 25 minute heat. Josie surfed with a maturity beyond her years.

Remaining calm and waiting patiently for the better waves, she picked off two beautiful waves giving her the scores she needed to take the U18s title. A clear standout on this occasion.

“The respect she earned from the watching crowd was clear from the comments and congratulations she received as she came up the beach,” said Ade.

Next up in the Sunday was the U14s final, which tool place in changing conditions as the tide filled in.

Again, wave selection was key. Trailing down in third place with 10 minutes to go, Josie caught a lovely left hander wave and snatched the uU4s title.

On Monday she dominated the U16s semi final. Then, despite deteriorating conditions and a strong rip, Josie was able to deliver again, catching the better waves to give her the U16s win.

"I'm delighted with the results," said Josie. "I surfed consistently over the three days in different conditions, which was really important.

"It was nice to 'make history' but now I just want to focus on improving, surfing bigger waves and completing more radical manoeuvres.

"It was lovely to have a competition where I could showcase some of what I can do."