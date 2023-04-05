Live

Firefighters attend large fire at Mansel Davies & Son yard at Llanfyrnach

Emergency
By Adam Hughes

  • Firefighters were in attendance at a large fire at the Mansel Davies & Son yard at Llanfyrnach, north Pembrokeshire;
  • Fire crews from Crymych, Newcastle Emlyn, Cardigan, Milford Haven, Whitland and Pembroke Dock were called to the incident;
  • Mansel Davies and Son report that the fire is fully extinguished and the fire crews have left site. Nobody was injured;
  • Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirm they have now left the scene after extinguishing the fire and damping down at the scene;
  • Residents living in the area are advised to keep doors and windows closed, due to smoke.

