- Firefighters were in attendance at a large fire at the Mansel Davies & Son's yard at Llanfyrnach, north Pembrokeshire;
- Fire crews from Crymych, Newcastle Emlyn, Cardigan, Milford Haven, Whitland and Pembroke Dock were called to the incident;
- Mansel Davies and Son report that the fire is fully extinguished and the fire crews have left site. Nobody was injured;
- Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirm they have now left the scene after 'damping down' at the scene;
- Residents living in the area were advised to keep doors and windows closed, due to smoke.
