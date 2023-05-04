The long weekend to celebrate the King's Coronation is fast approaching, and communities throughout Pembrokeshire are getting their patriotic decorations ready for street parties and get-togethers.
From a three-day extravaganza in Pembroke Castle to a Big Lunch in Pembroke Dock and a Coronation Party in Wolfscastle, there's sure to be a celebratory venue near you if you'd like to join in the fun.
While celebrations in community spaces such as playing fields don't need to apply for road closures, street party organisers have been asked to notify Pembrokeshire County Council so that their events can take place in traffic-free safety.
Here are the closures which the authority has authorised over the Coronation weekend:
Coombs Drive, Milford Haven – Parking bays opposite 10-20 Coombs Drive
Saturday 06/05/2023
12:00-20:00hrs
Harbour Close, Neyland – Its whole length
Saturday 06/05/2023
10:00-18:30hrs
South Road, Pembroke – from West Street to Merchants Park
Saturday 06/05/2023
14:00-20:00hrs
Glanymor Rd, Goodwick - from its junction with Goodwick Hill to its junction with Back Lane
Sunday 07/05/2023
12:00-22:00hrs
Cross Square, St Davids – The section of carriageway fronting the Old Cross Hotel
Sunday 07/05/2023
10:00-22:00hrs
Amphion Court, Pembroke Dock – cul-de-sac in front of no. 21-25 Amphion Court
Sunday 07/05/2023
10:00- 22:00hrs
Lampeter Velfrey village road - from junction by Lower End Town Farm to Lampeter House
Sunday 07/05/2023
12:00-14:30hrs
Addison Road, Haverfordwest – turning area at end of road between no. 14 and 14a.
Sunday 07/05/2023
11:00-18:00hrs
Wellington Road, Hakin - from its junction with Nelson Avenue to its junction with Hayston Avenue
Sunday 07/05/2023
11:00-22:00hrs
Little Newcastle - between St Peters Church and Havelock Villa
Sunday 07/05/2023
Monday 08/05/2023
11:00-22:00hrs
11:00-22:00hrs
Riga Avenue, Neyland – From its junction with Riverside Avenue to its junction with College Park
Saturday 06/05/2023
09:30-19:00hrs
Hawthorn Rise, Haverfordwest – from its junction with Trafalgar Road to the entrance of BT depot building
Sunday 07/05/2023
16:00-20:00hrs
Old Quay, Haverfordwest (Bristol Trader car park) – from its junction with Quay Street to the slipway at end of carriageway
Sunday 07/05/2023
12:00–20:00hrs
