Dyfed-Powys Police received reports of the offences in Carmarthen, which are alleged to have taken place overnight on Wednesday, March 22 and Thursday, March 23.

Officers have appealed to identify two people who they would like to speak to as part of investigation.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a series of alleged offences in Carmarthen. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

“We are appealing for help to identify two people we would like to speak to following reports of a burglary, an attempted burglary and a number of theft from vehicles in the Carmarthen area,” said a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson.

“While the people are wearing facemasks they could be identified by their clothing.

“Do you know the people in the images or do you have information that could help officers with their investigation?”

Anyone with any information about these men is asked to contact police. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Anyone with any information which could help the investigation should contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online via https://orlo.uk/mAvyy, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. The reference is: DPP/1721/23/03/2023/02/C

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, you can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.