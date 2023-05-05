The seeds were a gift from Tenby Town Council, who decided that planting brightly coloured flowers that help attract bees and butterflies was a good way of marking this historic occasion.

It was also in keeping with the future King Charles III's known views on the importance of protecting the environment.

The mayor of Tenby, Cllr. Sam Skyrme-Blackhall and mayor-elect, Cllr. Dai Morgan, toured the schools to hand out the seeds.

Presenting the seeds at Tenby Church in Wales VC School. (Image: Tenby Town Council)

They attended an assembly at Tenby Church in Wales VC Primary School and the mayor talked to the children about the importance of wild flowers and how they help our environment.

Later they met with representatives of the school council at Ysgol Hafan y Môr and toured the gardens at St. Teilo’s School, where talked to members of the school council about the environment and the importance of attracting wildlife.

The school council at St Teilo's School are pictured with the seeds. (Image: Tenby Town Council)

Where families haven’t got their own gardens, schools will be creating an area for planting the seeds in their own grounds.

Cllr Skyrme-Blackhall said: “As a town council, we are pleased to be making this small contribution to the coronation festivities. Hopefully the flowers will give pleasure all summer and in years to come – with a bit of luck it will be the gift that keeps on giving”

Mayor-elect Dai Morgan added: “We have been looking at the planting we do across Tenby and are making a shift towards more sustainable planting, using perennials and self-propagating plants where appropriate.

"It seemed that giving seeds to our children was a good way of linking what we are doing with the Coronation and the King’s interest in sustainability.”