Plans for the 144-property Brynhir development will be available to view on Friday, 12 May between 4pm-6pm at Tenby Leisure Centre.

The proposed development is said to be in response to an identified need for council housing in Tenby, and reflects the demand for housing for local people seeking to move or return to the area.

"Following previous engagement events, feedback and comments about the proposed development has been used to make changes and the new design will be presented at the event," said a spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council.

"There will be Pembrokeshire County Council Housing staff available to answer any questions that the public may have.

"The updated proposals have followed a lengthy phase of work to develop a design that compliments the town, providing properties that support the need of the area and to help build communities.

"Community areas have been important to the development, offering a communal ‘village green’ and ‘parkland edges’ to boundary homes."

A circular walkway is planned, providing access into the adjacent Upper Hill Park, Old Narberth Road and public rights of way.

The council say properties will also meet the requirements of the Welsh Development Quality Requirements, providing renewable heating technologies and energy efficiency.

Over the coming months, the development team will be building upon the concept, incorporating detailed elevated property, landscape and water management investigations.

Information boards will be available to view by the community up until Monday, 29 May in the foyer of the leisure centre.

In 2018, Pembrokeshire County Council, which already owned the 15-acre Brynhir site, ‘bought’ the land for £4million using its Housing Revenue Account.

Campaigners fought a two-year battle against the use of the land for housing, calling for protection for 'Tenby's last green space' and fearing it would become a 'concrete jungle'.

The county council was granted outline planning permission by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority for the development of 144 properties in 2020.

Last June a drop-in session had revealed that in addition to 104 social houses, there would be six shared ownership/self-build and 32 open market properties.

Further information about the development is available from the Customer Liaison Team at housingclo@pembrokeshire.gov.uk