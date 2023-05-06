The drivers were clocked over the limit on the M4, the A48, the B4329 and near Freystop.

Their cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 24.

JADE MANNING, 31, of Powell Close in Pembroke, avoided a driving ban after being caught over the speed limit in her BMW.

Manning was driving at 83mph on the 70mph A48 at Pensarn on August 28 last year.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £416 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 24 and was told to pay a £166 surcharge.

Manning had three points added to her licence, but did not receive a ban despite accumulating too many points as she would lose her job if she was disqualified from driving.

HAYLEY HOUGHTON, 46, of Summer Villas in Milton, was caught speeding in the average speed camera zone on the M4 at Port Talbot.

Houghton was doing 69mph on the westbound carriageway in the 50mph limit on November 19, 2019.

She pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 24.

Houghton was fined £169 and was ordered to pay a £34 surcharge. She was handed four penalty points.

OVIDIU FLORIN BUDEANU, 30, Brynhyfryd, near Wolf’s castle, was caught in an Audi 18mph over the limit.

Budeanu was driving at 48mph on the B4329 in Crundale – a 30mph limit – on September 1 last year

After pleading guilty, Budeanu was fined £307 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 24.

He was also ordered to pay a £123 surcharge and was hit with four penalty points.

SIMON DAVIES, 30, of Robert Street in Milford Haven, was clocked doing 43mph in a 30mph limit.

Davies was caught over the limit near Freystop on July 21 last year.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £80 and was handed a £32 surcharge at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 24.

Davies had four points added to his licence.