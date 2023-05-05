Angle RNLI Lifeboat was paged at around 4.30pm on Wednesday following a 999 call from two persons, drifting rapidly offshore in an easterly gale.

"The lifeboat launched and made best speed towards West Angle where the casualties were located half a mile off the beach, and still drifting out into the shipping channel," said a spokesperson for Angle Lifeboat RNLI.

"The casualties and their boards were taken onboard and the all-weather lifeboat made its way into the beach.

"Once close enough inshore, the Y boat was launched and transferred the casualties ashore, one at a time, along with their boards.

"With the casualties now safely ashore in the care of St Govan’s coastguard rescue team, the crew recovered the Y boat and returned to station.

"The lifeboat was back on station and prepared for service once again by 5:30pm."

The busy spell continues for Angle RNLI (Image: Angle Lifeboat)

On Bank Holiday Monday the Angle lifeboat crew had also been paged following a 999 call from a 16ft vessel, broken down and reportedly drifting towards Stack Rock Fort.

The lifeboat launched and proceeded towards the area where they located the vessel being assisted by the Port Authority’s patrol vessel Water Ranger on the north side of the channel, to the south west of Stack Rock Fort.

The vessel was under tow by the Water Ranger, however they requested the crew take over as the all-weather lifeboat would be more suitable to tow.

Following a short tow to Dale, the vessel was brought alongside and nudged up to the slipway, where they were assisted ashore by a member of the public.

Angle Lifeboat station had also received a request to launch from the coastguard at 2:17am Sunday morning, following reports of a person in the water outside the Ty Hotel, Milford Haven.

However before a launch could be initiated, the incident was safely resolved and there was no further requirement for the lifeboat.