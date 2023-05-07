The defendants had their cases heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court last week.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

PHILLIP JENKINS, 56, of Glen View in Merlin’s Bridge, Haverfordwest, was caught five times over the drug driving limit.

Jenkins was stopped at Dredgeman Hill on December 12 last year.

Testing found Jenkins had 10 microgrammes of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol – or cannabis – per litre (µg/L) of blood. The legal limit is 2µg/L.

He pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 25.

Jenkins was ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 in costs, and a £48 surcharge. He was also banned from driving for a year.

ADRIAN ANDERSON, 39, of Haven Court in Pembroke, was also caught behind the wheel while high on cannabis.

Anderson was stopped on Bridgend Terrace in Pembroke of February 15. When tested, the proportion of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of his blood was 4.5µg/L.

He pleaded guilty on April 25 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

Anderson was ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 in costs, and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified from driving for three years.

CARL PALERMO, 40, of Stephen Street in Milford Haven, was caught drug driving last November.

Palermo was caught driving while high on cannabis on Rectory Avenue in Hakin on November 17, 2022.

He was found to have of 2.5µg/L of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He admitted the offence, and was fined £120 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 26.

He must also pay £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge, and was banned from driving for a year.