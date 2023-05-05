This week, we take a look at the life of a Pembrokeshire lord who conquered Ireland.

Maurice Fitzgerald, known as the Lord of Llanstephan, was the daughter of Princess Nest and Gerald de Windsor. He was born around 1105 and it is believed his birthplace was Carew Castle.

He and one of his brothers, William who was Lord of Emlyn, led Anglo-Norman settlers in west Wales against the great revolt of the native princes in 1136, rising to prominence during this period.

In 1146, the siblings led a failed attempt to recover Llanstephan Castle from the Welsh but it was recovered in 1158.

Maurice married Alice Fitzgerald – granddaughter of Roger de Montgomery - and he settled in the cantref of Kildare, granted to him by earl Richard for his services.

The couple had seven children: Thomas, Gerald, William, Maurice, Alexander, Robert and Nesta.

He joined his half-brother Robert Fitzstephen in the conquest of Ireland.

This came about when Maurice’s brother David Fitzgerald, Bishop of St Davids, provided hospitality to Dermot MacMurrough – the deposed King of Leinster - who had been returning home from a meeting with Richard de Clare about taking on Ireland according to libraryireland.com. David recommended his brother and half-brother join him with a body of troops in the spring to gain footing in Ireland, while de Clare gathered a larger number of troops.

Robert Fitzstephen landed in May 1169 with 400 archers and men-at-arms, marching to Wexford, which he was able to successfully take.

Maurice followed shortly after, landing at Wexford with two ships, 10 knights, 30 men-at-arms and around 100 archers. He would march on to Dublin with Dermot while Robert remained in Wexford.

In 1171, Maurice was in Dublin with Dermot when a co-ordinated attack saw them besieged by Roderic O’Conor with 30,000 men, the harbour blockaded by a Manx fleet and Robert was also attacked at his Ferrycarrick castle.

He is said by Gerald Cambrensis – his nephew - to have spoken at a Council of War, saying: “We have not come so far, comrades, for pleasure and rest, but to try the chances of fortune, and under peril of our heads to mee the forces of the enemy.

“For such is the mutability of human affairs, that as the setting of the sun follows its rising, and the light in the east dispels the darkness of the west, so we, on whom fortune has hitherto conferred glory and plenty, are now beleaguered by land and sea, and are even in want of provision; for neither the sea brings succour, nor would the hostile fleets permit it to reach us.

“Fitzstephen, also, whose courage and noble daring opened to us the way into this island, is now with his small force besieged by a hostile nation. What should we, therefore, wait for? Though English to the Irish, we are as Irish to the English; for this island does not show us greater hatred than that.

“So away with delays and inactivity; for fortune favours the bold, and the fear of scarcity will give strength to our men. Let us attack the enemy manfully; though few in number, we are brave, well-armed, and accustomed to hardship and to victory, and will terrify the ill-armed and unwarlike multitude.”

Llansteffan Castle. (Image: Picture: Emperorzurg123 via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Licence)

Following this rousing speech, they attacked Roderic’s headquarters and marched to help Robert, but it was too late as his battle had been won by the Irish.

A year later, Henry II made Maurice and Robert wardens of Dublin under Hugh de Lacy. In 1173, Maurice saved Hugh’s life in an encounter with O’Rourke at the Hill of Ward.

In 1176, he was granted the barony of Offaly and territory of Offelan and the castle at Wicklow.

Maurice died at Wexford in 1177 and was buried in the Abbey of Grey Friars. He was described by Cambrensis as: “Maurice was indeed an honourable and modest man, with a face sun-burnt and well-looking, of middle height; a man well modelled in mind and body; a man of innate goodness; desiring rather to be than to seem good.

“A man of few words, but full of weight, having more of the heart than of the mouth, more of reason than of volubility, more wisdom than eloquence; and yet, when it was required, earnest in purpose. In military affairs valiant, and second to few in activity; neither impetuous nor rash, but circumspect in attack, and resolute in defence; a sober, modest and chaste man; constant, trusty, and faithful; a man not altogether without fault, yet not spotted with any notorious or great crime.”