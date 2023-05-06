From a bustling port with an emphasis on fishing to a popular destination, the town - which was founded by Sir William Hamilton in 1793 - is a name known by many across the world.

Prior to its founding as Milford Haven, the haven was used by the Vikings, the Norman Marcher Lords, King Henry II and Oliver Cromwell as a base for their operations, with it being a place of shelter for the Vikings and where armies would be launched for the latter three aforementioned names in their invasions of Ireland.

Here we take a look at some old pictures of Milford Haven from the last century. How much do you think these locations have changed?

The pictures were shared by members of our nostalgia group Our Pembrokeshire Memories. If you would like to join and have your pictures featured, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.