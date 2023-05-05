The hotel is operated by the Port of Milford Haven and The Celtic Collection, the team behind Wales’s iconic Celtic Manor Resort.

Located at the heart of Milford Haven, home to the UK’s largest energy port, the area was recently granted freeport status by the UK and Welsh Governments, aiming to attract significant investment, as well as the creation of 16,000 jobs.

Tŷ Milford Waterfront (Image: Tŷ Milford Waterfront)

In its first twelve months, Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront welcomed more than 35,000 guests and created 60 permanent jobs with many more supported in the supply chain.

It also achieved an impressive four-star grading from Visit Wales inspectors within just a few weeks of opening.

The hotel’s performance exceeded expectations throughout its first year of trading.

School holidays were predicted to be busy with average occupancy peaking at 86% for the month of August, but the amount of business generated year-round by the Port of Milford Haven has produced a constant flow of corporate travellers and visitors outside of the peak seasons.

To mark its one year anniversary, Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront hosted a “celebrator-tŷ” soirée for the local community.

Guests enjoyed live music, cocktails, and delicious food created by Simon Crockford, Executive Head Chef at the hotel’s waterfront restaurant, dulse, using the very best Pembrokeshire produce.

Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront manager Adrian Andrews at the “celebrator-tŷ” soirée. (Image: Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront)

Pembrokeshire native, Adrian Andrews, who returned to his roots to open and manager the hotel last year said: "We’re delighted to celebrate our first year in beautiful Milford Haven.

"We’ve made some very special memories, but our success would not have been possible without the support of the local community, and the dedication of our team, who always strive to ensure our guests have an unforgettable experience.

“I am proud to call Pembrokeshire home. It’s such a beautiful part of the world, but for a long time, Milford Haven was something of a hidden gem.

"It’s been brilliant to shine a light on the area as a vibrant tourism destination. With its unique coastline, rich history, fantastic shops and restaurants, outdoor activities, and welcoming people, there really is something for everyone.”

Guests enjoyed delicious food created by Simon Crockford and his team. (Image: Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront)

With 100 contemporary rooms, each featuring floor-to-ceiling views over the marina, the hotel is suitable for all travellers, from business to leisure.

The brasserie restaurant, dulse, private dining area and bar all take advantage of the spectacular location, serving up beautiful views right on the water’s edge, whilst the ground floor houses a welcoming lobby and activity suite for fitness.

Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront is also home to four unique cabins, where guests can enjoy panoramic views of the water whilst floating amongst the boats moored at Milford Marina.

For guests seeking a self-catering option, ‘The Shores’ apartment is complete with a fully equipped kitchen, a sunny balcony to enjoy in the summer, and a fire to cosy up in front of during the winter.

Rooms at Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront are available to book now, with rates starting from £86 bed & breakfast per room, per night.

For more information, visit www.ty-hotels.com