To place any family notices click here.

Lauretta Davies (Fishguard)

Peacefully on Tuesday, April 25, Lauretta of Clive Road, Fishguard. Loving wife of the late Ron, treasured mother of Andre, Lisa and Gerald, dearest nan of Daniel and Blaine, a cherished great grandmother and loving friend of Brian.

Funeral service was held on Friday, May 5 at The Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 1:30pm followed by interment at Hermon Cemetery. There were family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to 'Pembrokeshire Blind Society' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel - 01348 873250.

Eileen Phillips (Kilgetty)

The death occurred peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 25 of Eileen Phillips aged 91 years of Station Road, Kilgetty. Beloved wife of the late Hugh, loving mam of the late Peter and mother-in-law to Vanessa. Cherished nan to David and Bethan and mamgu to Evie and Tilly. Much-loved sister to Mary and aunt to Fiona, David and Robert.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, May 12 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2:30pm. There will be family flowers only, with donations if so desired to Cancer Research UK & The Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E. C. Thomas & Son, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth, Pembrokeshire, SA67 8QH. Tel. 01834 831876 and 21 Main Street, Pembroke, SA71 4JS. Tel 01646 682680.

Peter Robert Taylor (Crundale)

Pete passed away on Thursday, April 20 aged 69 years. Much-loved husband to Barbara, father to Kristian, ex RAF and treasurer of the Haverfordwest Target Shooting Club, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral service, Thursday, May 11, at 2.30pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Peter for British Heart Foundation may be sent directly to the charity. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Joan Elizabeth Block (Haverfordwest)

The death occurred peacefully at her home in Laburnum Grove, Haverfordwest of Joan Elizabeth Brock (nee Jenkins) on Saturday, April 22. In her 95th year, Joan was predeceased by her husband Deryk and in her later life she had been lovingly cared for by her youngest sister Nesta Twigg, who, alongside close family, was present when Joan passed away. The eldest daughter of Annie and Arthur Jenkins, Joan attended Prendergast School and Taskers School for Girls, before forging a career in the Civil Service. Her elder brothers, Leo and Hugh, alongside younger sisters, Mary, Yvonne and Gwen had also predeceased her.

The funeral service was held on Wednesday, May 3, 3:15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. There were family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to the Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent c/o Jonathan Twigg, Westhill Grove, Portfield Gate, Haverfordwest SA62 3LS. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Derek Hicks (Amroth)

The death occurred peacefully at Park House Court, Tenby on Monday, April 24 of Derek Hicks aged 88 years, of Brookside Villas, Amroth. Loving husband of the late Marina, dearly loved dad of Susan, Sandra, Paul, Kathryn, Raymond and Melanie. Beloved father-in-law, Bampi and Great-Bampi.

A private funeral service will be held at Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg prior to a private interment at Amroth Church Cemetery. There will be family flowers only. Donations in memory of Derek may be made to direct to a charity of own choice. Funeral arrangements will be conducted by E. C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth, SA67 8QH Tel. 01834 831876 and 21 Main Street, Pembroke, SA71 4JS Tel. 01646 682680.

Rita Saggese (Dinas Cross)

Peacefully on Sunday, April 23 at Withybush Hospital aged 89 years, Rita of Dinas Cross. Beloved wife of the late Mario, loving mother of Tony and Lynne, much-loved sister of Ray and a dear aunt of Helen and Marion.

Service and interment at Machpelah Cemetery, Dinas Cross on Saturday, May 6 at 2pm. Family flowers only. Further enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishguard. Tel: 01348 873250.

Nancy Davies (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Thursday, April 23 of Nancy Davies of The Green, Pembroke. She was 87. Beloved wife of the late Lyn, devoted mother to Stephen, Debra, Caroline and Allison, a loving grandmother to Lee, Mark, Dean, Kelly, Sian, Jacqueline, Jamie and Rhys. Nancy had thirteen great-grandchildren whom she adored and was a woman who lived for her family and friends.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, May 10 with a service at St. Mary's Church, Pembroke at 11.30am followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Nancy for The National Autistic Society (Pembrokeshire Branch) may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Muriel Boyce (Neyland)

The death occurred peacefully at her home following a short illness, of Muriel Elaine Boyce of Queen Elizabeth Avenue, Neyland. She was 85 and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

The funeral was held on Friday, May 5 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm. There were family flowers only. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.